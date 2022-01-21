A family has been left destitute after a man set himself alight in his Philippi home.

Sibonile Nqanto, 27, apparently had a mental breakdown and went to buy petrol which he used to take his life.

His cousin Aphiwe Mpayipheli says her aunt has lost everything in the fire.

The incident happened on Saturday night around 11pm.

“He had an episode and his mom went to my mom’s house.

“It was around 11pm when this started, my aunt got shaken and called the police so they could take him for a psychological evaluation.

“While she was waiting,she was informed that the house was on fire.”

She says Sibonile had locked himself inside the house.

“He locked the gate we all used, and then he put a chair as a barricade.

“His brother was in the car when Sibonile ran into the house but he didn’t know he had petrol,” adds Aphiwe.

“He says he just saw the flames and then ran to the house and tried to open the door but he couldn’t.”

The devastated woman tells the Daily Voice Sibonile died in the fire.

The family is homeless while a teen who attends Vuyiseka High School lost her uniform and stationery.

Police confirmed an inquest case was opened.

[email protected]