Staff and learners at Hout Bay Secondary School smiled from ear to ear when they received a generous donation from SANParks in the form of a fully-equipped resource centre and library worth R1.5 million. The official hand-over took place at the school yesterday and was received by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) as well as school principal Juan Julius.

SANParks Region General Manager, Johan Taljaard, says the centre is meant to improve the performance of the learners by helping them to engage better with their school work. He explains: “This investment in the Hout Bay Secondary School has culminated in the construction and equipping of an interactive resource centre and library, creating a comfortable, stimulating and supportive environment, conducive to research, reading and quiet learning for nearly 1000 learners between grades 8 and 12.” CENTRE OF LEARNING: More collaborative lessons He says SANParks CSI Social Legacy Projects are implemented as part of SANParks Socio-economic development strategic objectives and contributes to Government’s mandate, as well as the sustainable development goals on social development.

He adds: “This donation of this state-of-the-art resource centre is equipped with library books, some of which were sponsored by the Western Cape Department of Arts and Culture, laptops, data projector, a smart TV, furniture and other resources required to make learning easier.” The WCED has welcomed the donation to the school and will maintain the facility. WCED spoke-sperson Millicent Merton says everyone was overjoyed.

OVERJOYED: Merton She says: “The donation led to the official opening of a Resource Centre, something that became a reality after SANParks approached the school about two years ago to find out how they can assist them. “A room at the school was fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, books and comfortable seating. School prinicipal Julius had only positive things to say about the Resource Centre.