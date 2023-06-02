CPUT’s Student Representative Council (SRC) claim that their demands have not yet been met. The university previously suspended all classes and evacuated residences following violent protests at two of its campuses.

Students clashed with law enforcement over issues relating to NSFAS’ new requirements and other internal demands. SRC president Ramano Mpfunzeni said niks has been finalised yet. “They didn’t meet our demands so that’s the problem. Most of the things they are saying is that they are going to do in the long run and not now.”

Last month, the SRC submitted a memorandum of demands to CPUT that included a better shuttle service as well as clarity on the 60 course credits which NSFAS has sanctioned and other university issues. OPEN: CPUT campuses Spokesperson Lauren Kansley said CPUT is preparing to welcome students back. “The institution is preparing for the mass return of students this weekend and for learning to continue from next week.

“We appreciate the SRC for engaging with management to resolve many of the issues, most of which were operational and in the process of being improved prior to the protests. “Right now our focus shifts to concluding Term 1 successfully and with no incident.” Ramano added that CPUT management should also ensure that students outside the province are assisted in returning to their respective residences.