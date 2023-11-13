A University of the Western Cape student has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his wife in full view of other students, who captured the attempted murder on their cellphones. The victim, who is a student at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), was apparently stabbed 11 times.

In the videos, the suspect, can be seen repeatedly stabbing the woman before students try to intervene and the suspect is caught by students, who moer him. BRAZEN ACT: 30-year-old man allegedly stabbed woman 11 times. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Belhar police registered an attempted murder case and a 30-year-old man was arrested and is currently under police guard in hospital. SRC president Ramano Arthur Mpfunzeni says when he arrived at the scene, the bleeding woman was lying on the ground.

Mpfunzeni says: “This incident has left all of us traumatised, we condemn gender-based violence [GBV] and we know the institution is playing their role in the scourge of the attack against women. It is also our duty as men to protect our sisters and make sure they are safe.” CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley says the incident happened at a privately owned residence. She says: “The female CPUT student sustained serious injuries and has been transferred to Tygerberg Hospital for emergency surgery.

“She is being supported by CPUT Management and at this stage our focus is on her recovery and well-being. The alleged perpetrator has been arrested and will await a court appearance this week.” RECORDED: Knife attack. UWC spokesman Gasant Abarder says they are shocked by the incident: “It is alleged that the student’s spouse, who is a UWC student, stabbed her at her South Point residence. “The University condemns any act of gender-based violence in our society. The University will liaise with the SAPS and will take immediate action against its students as soon as it receives the relevant details of the incident.”

This stabbing came as UWC students on Friday marched against alleged gender-based violence incidents at the institution. Several victims came forward to talk about their experiences on and off campus. A young woman said a fellow student attacked her after she rejected his advances. The alleged incident happened on September 2, and she reported it the following day. The student says: “I was attacked by three men including an SRC member and the girlfriend of the man who had a crush on me.