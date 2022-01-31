Cops are investigating the double murder of a university student and his friend who were gunned down in Mfuleni at the weekend.

Aspiring paramedic Malakhiwe Menu, 24, and his friend Simthembile Poni, 22, were killed in Minister Street on Friday night.

They were with another tjommie who had gone to drop his baby’s clothes that evening around 7pm.

While the two victims waited outside, gunmen shot at them.

A resident who lives close to the scene says: “I heard a lot of shots but didn’t think much of it because I was convinced that it was fireworks.

“But then at some point I went to check outside and saw the two men lying on the ground with bullet wounds.

“I know both of them, Malakhiwe was studying at CPUT to be a paramedic and Simthembile passed matric and wasn’t studying.

MATRICULATED: Simthembile, 22

“Malakhiwe was still alive and people called the ambulance but it took too long, he passed away waiting for paramedics.”

Dad Richard Poni, 59, says he received a call about his son Simthembile while on his way home from work.

“We don’t know why they were killed like that, and we understand that no one has been arrested for the murder,” the grieving dad says.

“I went to the scene and found police there and they had already cordoned off the area.

“I heard that my son died instantly and his friend was still alive,” he explains.

“I wanted to go and see my son’s body but the police barred us from checking the body.

“We never had a problem with him here at home.”

The heartbroken dad adds: “I am trying to heal but it was difficult when I first found out about the murder. We are going to bury him in the Eastern Cape.”

DEVASTATED FAMILY: Richard and Sindiwa Poni shocked

SAPS spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says Mfuleni police are investigating a double murder case after a shooting incident on Friday at about 7.25 pm.

“The incident took place in front of a premises in Minister Street, Bardale, Mfuleni, where two males aged 23 and 24 were shot and fatally wounded.

“Circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation.”

