A 52-year-old mom is stuck without an ID as her old one got damaged, but Home Affairs says they can’t issue her a new one.

Constance Petersen says she accidentally damaged her ID in the washing machine last year and went to re-apply for a new one but was told – again – that her late husband was married to someone else.

“At the time we really struggled to get things sorted at the Home Affairs as my late husband Stephen Petersen had an identity clash with someone in Eerste River,” she explains.

She says they struggled with the issue for five years and were eventually given IDs in 2016.

“I was so unfortunate to lose my ID last year and now I am back to square one and I am drained.

“I get the same story at the Wynberg office, saying my problem was resolved even though I explain what has happened.

“I do have proof that I had an ID in Stephen’s surname and that I am the one married to him, and not the woman that is married to the other guy he clashed with.

“I even suggested putting both my and his surnames on my new ID book to avoid this confusion.

“I really need help and I worry this will affect my children if I die.”

Samuel Plaatjies, the district coordinator for the Cape Metro Department of Home Affairs, told the Daily Voice: “This is a complex matter dealt with at our head office in Pretoria. We are still investigating it.”

[email protected]