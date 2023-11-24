More vehicle owners have come forward, claiming their cars have been stripped while at police impounds. The issues with the Bellville South and Stikland pounds date back two years, claims local Community Policing Forum chairperson David Cecil.

He previously stated to the Daily Voice: “This is a national problem and we can’t do anything about it. GUTTED: Rave Pretorius’ VW Polo.Picture supplied Complainant Rave Pretorius says when he saw the article about the Bellville South pound in the Daily Voice last week, it took him back to 2022 when his white VW Polo was stolen, but quickly recovered by a tracking company and then taken to the Stikland pound. But when he went to identify his cabbie five days later, he was shocked to find windows broken and his car stripped.

He says: “All the parts were stolen out of the car and then I requested pictures from the recovery company of it when they found it. “They sent me pictures, only the door lock and the plastic cover over the steering wheel were visibly damaged.” He says his Polo was damaged beyond repair, adding: “The vehicle was broken into, the radio was taken out, all personal belongings, the battery and engine parts were stripped off the engine and that happened at Stikland.

“I tried to speak to the depot manager and they told me that I should speak to IPID [Independent Police Investigative Directorate]. I sent emails and have not heard anything from them.” GUTTED: Rave Pretorius’ VW Polo. Picture supplied Rave says although his insurance paid out, he wants answers from cops. Charmaine Solomons says the same thing happened to her and she was “convinced” by cops to institute a civil claim instead of making a criminal case.

She explains: “The legal department took more than a year to process the claim and then I received an email telling me there is not enough evidence and I have outstanding documents which included the statement of two officers who said there was nothing wrong with the car when they dropped it off at the impound. “The officers then changed their mind and said they cannot remember the incident. “I personally feel that there is a syndicate with cops involved. The damage to my car was R100 000. If I had money, I would get a lawyer to pursue this case.