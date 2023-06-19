A day after skelms posing as wheelchair-bound patients gained access to Gugulethu Day Hospital and robbed security guards, a video of a mob justice attack spread like wildfire on social media. The 30-second clip shows three naked men lying on the back of an open bakkie being moered and salt thrown on their open wounds, as they scream in agony.

Mense initially shared the clip on Wednesday under the assumption that these were the skurke who had robbed the security guards at the day hospital. However, this was not the case, according to a community leader who for safety reasons asked to speak on condition of anonymity. Gugulethu Community Health Centre The leader claimed the six ouens who had struck at the hospital were attacked by the community on Wednesday, resulting in one death.

“I can confirm I saw the latest clip, but these are not the robbers [of the hospital robbery],” the leader said. “Those robbers were also caught on Wednesday but they were shot. There were six of them. “One was shot dead and one critically injured, while the other four were transported to the very hospital that was robbed.

“The security guard was, however, too fearful to identify them because they are from the area, so what happened is we called a meeting and sorted it out amongst the community. “We will be meeting at the KTC Day Hospital [in Gugulethu] on June 25 to call for improvements there.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that the day hospital robbery is still under investigation with no arrests yet.

He said police were not aware of the video of the men being beaten on the bakkie. A community member claimed that the three diewe on the bakkie were caught on Wednesday after they allegedly robbed residents in the area. He said mense then assumed that they must have been involved in the day hospital robbery and assaulted them.

He said it is unclear what happened to them after they were beaten. MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, condemned the mob attacks: “Where a crime might have been committed, I urge residents to immediately report it to any and all law enforcement agencies.” Allen explained that in the fourth quarter crime statistics, from January to March, 49 people were killed in the province due to mob justice attacks.