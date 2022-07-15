Wimbledon is coming to Mitchells Plain. Rodney Brown will be hosting a street tennis event over the weekend that he hopes can become a catalyst for getting kids to play outside and bring communities together.

The 48-year-old Westridge resident said he and a group of friends decided to host the match after an impromptu game last Thursday brought over 100 people out onto the streets. “Growing up during the June holidays, we would spend hours taking part in football matches and our own version of Wimbledon. “Every area had their own ‘Wimbledon’ champions and we encourage them all to come out this weekend.

“Last Thursday when we played, there was so much interest from the community while we even managed to get people from the radio and television that came out to cover it.” SERVE: Rodney Brown, 48 On Saturday between 10am and noon, Rodney and his friends will host the local Wimbledon in Appel Street in Westridge while there will also be other sports for people to take part in. “We will have kerom boards and five a side football along with the street tennis, so there will be enough activity for the people,” he explains.