Winter is on our doorstep and homelessness is on the rise in South Africa. To curb this ever-growing problem, Independent Media and U-Turn Homeless Ministries have joined hands to try and make a positive change for the homeless.

The joint venture aims to raise R1 million to support U-turn’s work. To be part of “A Night on the Streets” campaign, the partnership is calling on all South Africans to donate to the cause. Additionally, show your support by spending the night of Saturday, May 18, either sleeping outside on the streets, in your garden or on your balcony in solidarity with the homeless.

The campaign is aimed at shining a spotlight on the depth of homelessness in SA, and serves as a reminder that homelessness is not usually a matter of choice, says chief communications officer at U-turn Homeless Ministries, Valerie Govender. Valerie says: “By experiencing even a fraction of what homeless individuals endure every night, we hope to inspire empathy, understanding, and action among participants and the broader public. “During the night on the cold pavement with just the bare minimum, participants will gain first hand experience of the challenges faced by those living on the streets, including exposure to the elements, discomfort, and vulnerability.”

U-turn hopes to raise much-needed funds to buy blankets and canned food. Valerie adds: “We encourage members of the public, businesses, work teams, churches and schools to start their collections and support us by dropping off their items. A special collection point will be set up at BMW Constantia, 215 Main Road, Claremont.” The regional editor of Independent Media’s Cape publications, Taariq Halim, says homelessness has become so commonplace that people have almost become blind to it.