These are the 10 most wanted persons in Lwandle, Strand. Police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, says the suspects are wanted on a range of crimes which include murder, rape, armed robbery and car theft.

They were previously arrested but failed to reappear in court, and warrants of arrest have since been issued for them. Khanisani Shushu is wanted for stabbing a 27-year-old man to death on November 30, 2018, in Onverwacht Road, Lwandle. Siyathemba Gonongo is also wanted for stabbing a person to death in Paliso Street in Asanda Village on April 27, 2018.

Abongile Makaleni and his colleague reported an armed robbery case to police and claimed they were pointed with a firearm by two unknown men delivering bread in Lwandle. But cops found out that they were both lying and they were charged with perjury, Van Wyk said. Cape Town 9-11-2022 These are Lwandle’s top 10 most wanted persons pic supplied Mandlenkosi Hulani is wanted for murder after he allegedly stabbed the deceased after an argument in Nombule Street, Asanda Village, on February 8, 2021.

Yonela Maliti is being sought for murder after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death on August 2, 2019, after an argument ensued at a house in Juqu Street, Asanda Village. Sipho Bidli is wanted on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, which took place on October 17, 2020, just after 4am. Yonela Mbasa is wanted on a charge of murder after he allegedly stabbed his victim to death after an argument on December 25, 2020, in Shumani Street, Asanda Village.

Stanley Mutsvange is wanted for rape. It is alleged that on April 9, the victim was walking home from a tuckshop in Ndzuxo Street in Nomzamo when Mutsvange grabbed her, pulled her underneath a truck and raped her. Tellmore Gweya is wanted for the rape of a 10-year-old child between December 2016 and April 2017 in Xaki Street, Asanda Village.