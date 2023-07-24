A group of parents has vowed never to send their talented children to play in overseas soccer tournaments again after two boys and a father were left stranded in Turkiye. The three arrived home on Friday, while worried parents have slammed organisers from the Greensmile Foundation for failing to assist them.

GreenSmile, founded in 2012, is an NPO spearheaded by former South African rugby players, Ashwin Willemse and Breyton Paulse. Fadiel Gasant of the foundation arranged for 64 youth players from three local clubs – D&G Orients, Milano and Pro Stars – to play against Turkish U17 and U19 teams in Antalya, Turkiye. After the tour, which was scheduled for 1-11 July, Zubair Khan, 15, Nasrud-Deen Jones, 17, and his father Nasar Jones were forced to spend another 10 days in a hotel in Istanbul.

Zubair lost his passport and Nasar was stopped at a McDonald’s because he didn’t have his passport on him and was locked up. One of the parents, Lauren Juries, and her son Stanton, 15, decided to stay behind as Zubair is her son’s best friend, as they awaited answers from authorities. According to Lauren, the trip cost them well over R30 000 but was a complete dud.

She says when they got to Turkiye, they soon realised that they were not going to get the promised luxury tour with the 5-star accommodation they had signed up for. She also alleges that the boys only played friendly matches and were not watched by scouts. WORRY: Lauren Juries’ son stayed behind. Picture supplied The tour turned into a nightmare when Zubair lost his passport.

“Then Nasrud-Deen’s dad got locked up because he didn’t have a passport on him, yet no one told us we would need a passport when walking around the country. “Fadiel let us know that he would be returning home with the rest of the boys. “Both Zubair and Nasrud-Deen couldn’t travel home because of the passport issues and I couldn’t just leave them in a foreign country,” Lauren says.

LOST PASSPORT: Zubair Khan. Picture supplied Zubair’s mom Shehaam says her nerves were klaar. “I can’t even describe how I felt. When he was stuck on that side it felt as if my world was coming to an end. I am just grateful they are back home and honestly, I don’t think I will ever send him on an international tour again,” she adds. Shehaam says she also lost her job while she was trying to get her son home.

Gasant denies abandoning the players, although he admits they had several issues with Qatar Airways. He says he tried everything in his power to assist Nasar and Zubair with their passports but received no assistance from Turkish officials. “Nasar’s child came to the hotel to inform us and our manager gave him the passport to show it to the police and they chased him away with his father's passport.”

He says they had protocols in place but a parent from Milano insisted on keeping her son’s as well as Zubair’s passports as she knew the latter’s parents. “Now that the passport got lost, they pointed fingers at us,” adds Gasant He said Qatar Airways wouldn’t allow Zubair on the plane without a passport while Nasrud-Deen was removed from the plane as his father was not with him.

STOPPED: Qatar Airways. File photo: AP Photo/Michael Probst Gasant says he could not stay, as his name was on all the travelling documents of the other kids and it was too late to make changes. He also denied that the tournament was a dud and said the boys all played in matches. He says the foundation paid the airfare of the “stranded” passengers when the passport issues were sorted out with the help of the Department of Home Affairs.