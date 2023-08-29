Peter Charles Cooke, was and arrested in June 2021 by members of the Bellville Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) following a tip-off that he was managing a hydroponic laboratory in his house.

A 46-year-old man has paid a high price for managing a state-of-the-art dagga lab from his house.

Members of the National Intervention Unit and the Hawks reacted swiftly and discovered the lab, where they seized 35 dagga plantjies growing under a tent with lights and fans.

They also seized loose cannabis, cannabis powder, syringes containing cannabis CBD oil, as well as more CBD oil in glass bottles and capsules.

Spokesperson for the Hawks, Zinzi Hani, said that the value was established to be approximately R80 000.