A 46-year-old man has paid a high price for managing a state-of-the-art dagga lab from his house.
Peter Charles Cooke, was and arrested in June 2021 by members of the Bellville Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) following a tip-off that he was managing a hydroponic laboratory in his house.
Members of the National Intervention Unit and the Hawks reacted swiftly and discovered the lab, where they seized 35 dagga plantjies growing under a tent with lights and fans.
They also seized loose cannabis, cannabis powder, syringes containing cannabis CBD oil, as well as more CBD oil in glass bottles and capsules.
Spokesperson for the Hawks, Zinzi Hani, said that the value was established to be approximately R80 000.
“Cooke was arrested and was later released on R30 000 bail,” Hani said.
“On 25 August 2023, Cooke was sentenced in the Khayelitsha Priority Court. Cooke was sentenced to a term of four years imprisonment wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition he is not convicted of contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act.
“He was further sentenced to a fine of R30 000 or two years imprisonment.”
The provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Western Cape, Major-General Mathipa Makgato, praised the Hawks’ Bellville-based SANEB team for their sterling fact-finding skills that led to the successful arrest and sentencing of Cooke.