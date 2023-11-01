Crime-fighters in Manenberg have raised the alarm over school laaities who are risking their lives by jumping on moving trucks to travel along main roads. This after a group of kids in school uniform were photographed hanging off trucks near Goven Mbeki Avenue.

Vanessa Adriaanse of the Community Police Forum says they got a skrik when they spotted the pictures on various chat groups and started consulting police. RAISING THE ALARM: CPF rep Vanessa Adriaanse. “It is very shocking to see because while we cannot identify the school uniform or whether the learners are from our area, it is happening on the boundary of Manenberg and so we can do something,” she said. “They jump onto moving trucks and hang at the back where the driver cannot see them.

“We cannot say whether they are doing it because of financial constraints or whether they are being naughty. “It poses a serious risk to the children and motorists and what happens if one of them falls off and is hit by another vehicle? “This week we will be heading to various roads with the police to see if we can spot them and get them to stop.”