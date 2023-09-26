Eskom has suspended load shedding in the Western and Eastern Cape after storms wreaked havoc and left electricity infrastructure damaged.
The power utility said the suspension will allow technicians to restore power in affected areas.
Storm outages have been reported in Philippi, Gugulethu, Eastridge, Steenberg, Wetton, Bellville, Plattekloof, Green Point, Pinati Estate, Oranjezicht, Bo-Kaap, Scottsville, Ravensmead, Kenridge, Strand, Wellway Park, Grassy Park, Lotus River and Goodwood.
Meanwhile, in all other areas, Stage 3 load shedding will continue to be implemented until further notice.
“Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” the utility said.