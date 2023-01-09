Six people were arrested for stolen goods allegedly linked to the looting of Shoprite in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain. When the Daily Voice got to the scene, dik stukke of polony, school bags and bottles of juice were scattered on the floor, while members of SAPS, Law Enforcement, Metro police and private security guards were patrolling the shopping complex.

Nuuskierige residents, who stood watching, told the Voice that moments before cops showed up, mense stood in a line making their orders to a vroutjie standing on the other side of the fence. The lady would then take the orders and scream them out to the mense inside, who would then bring what was ordered to the people outside. The Shoprite complex on the corners of Caravelle Street and Park Avenue went up in flames in mid-December.

Residents tell the Voice that looting has been happening since early Thursday morning and carried on throughout the night. Mecarlo Jansen, a member of the Maryland Street Committee, said the looting had been going on since past 1am. “You just heard trolleys being pushed down the road and bins being dragged, dis amper asof we had our own No Cash but Carry.”

Jansen said what upset her the most was that the looting was attracting the wrong elements to the community. “We are seeing faces we don’t know, they try and sell you the stolen stuff. Now that Shoprite is done with the building we have to sit with the aftermath.” Ruwayda Ford, who is also a committee member, said while the majority of the items being carried away consisted of stationery, she was concerned about children eating and drinking contaminated goods.