Neighbours who live near the Jehova’s Witness church in Observatory have raised hell, saying the congregants are too noisy. Among their complaints is that kerk mense speak too loudly, bang their car doors and had rowdy selfie sessions.

The church has services five days a week with the exception of Tuesdays and Sundays. Resident Ashlene van Reenen says the noise levels at the church in Eden Road have become “unbearable” despite her complaints. “We have families that work 12-hour night shifts and who work from home and this impacts their daily lives,” she says.

DISCOMFORT: Observatory kerk mense praat kliphard “The congregants often arrive and make a lot of noise and bang their car doors. “In their courtyard before and after church, they have loud conversations and after church the congregants also have selfie sessions and often group together and stand talking for hours very loudly; the sound travels.” She explains that she even approached some church members, but that yielded no results.

“I made them aware of our discomfort. I was advised that they have no leader at the church, but do have a board which will make sure they are aware of our discomfort and that it may take time as the groups at the church change every day. “I informed them I will send the email to make the congregants aware that their noise levels are unacceptable and to at least be mindful of the neighbours living in the area. All we ask is for a little respect and the noise levels to stop,” Ashlene adds. Another neighbour Geoffrey Louw says they are not against the worshippers.

JUST WANT CONSIDERATION: Geoffrey Louw. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “We just want them to be considerate of the other people in their surroundings. “There is another place of worship, a masjid across the road from the church, and we never hear them,” he says. “The Jehovah’s Witness congregants sometimes take our parking spots. We hope we are going to get assistance with this problem.”