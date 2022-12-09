Hundreds of residents took to the streets of Manenberg to plead with skollies to put down their guns and make peace. Mense gathered along Duinefontein Road where they picketed on Wednesday, calling for an end to the bloodshed which has seen several innocent people killed.

Over the past week, cops have had their hands full with shootings and revenge attacks as gangsters from the Clever Kids, Fancy Boys and Dixie Boys have taken up arms against the Hard Livings. In mass shootings in Council courts allegedly run by the Hard Livings, two men died and nearly 20 mense wounded as skollies were firing indiscriminately with machine guns at crowds of youngsters and children. STAND: Mense make their voices heard Community worker Shamiela Edwards says residents are tired of the shootings and wanted to send a message to the gangs.

“We stood from the Heideveld bridge right down to Nyanga Junction to send a message asking the gangs to stop the bloodshed,” she explains. “We have seen so many people die and everyone is living in fear.” Vanessa Adriaanse of the Community Police Forum says life in Manenberg is “hell” for innocent mense who are just trying to get to work and live their lives.

“We have seen so many schools close, and even public facilities like the clinic have had to close because of the ongoing violence,” she adds. “The gangsters think this is just about shooting but life is hard for people in Manenberg, who are too scared to go to a shop. And what happens when someone falls ill and the ambulance cannot come in because it is a red zone? LIFE IS HELL: Vanessa Adriaanse “On top of the shooting, it’s the klipgooiery that is adding to the violence as people sleep on the floor and sit behind locked doors gripped in fear.”

On Sunday, several churchgoers will take to the streets of Manenberg while hosting services in an attempt to reach out to gangsters. Congregants will gather along Manenberg Avenue, Greatfish Street and George Road at 4pm and have called on residents to join them in taking a stand. Community Safety MEC Reagan Allen says he is vrek worried about the gang violence as residents are being held hostage in their own homes.