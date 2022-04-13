Despite stopping two cable skelms in their tracks, community leaders are appealing to Bonteheuwel residents to stop taking matters into their own hands after the suspects got moered.

At about 2.15am on Tuesday as Bontas experienced loadshedding, residents out in Borriehout and Loganberry streets caught two men stealing cables.

Graham Lindhorst, chairman of Bonteheuwel Community Police Forum, said: “Residents responded quickly to news that a substation was being vandalised near Loganberry and there were cables cut at the location while in Borriehout. Another suspect was caught in the act.

GONE: Substation wiring stripped

“The residents managed to stop the suspects and kept them in their custody until police arrived and made the arrest.”

He said the community injured the suspect and as a result police were reluctant to make the arrest.

“The police do not generally handle a situation where the suspect is injured because they can easily say it was done while in police custody.

“What we as the community need to remember is that the law enforcement agencies are there not only for the protection of the land but also for the people, so we need residents to trust their local SAPS. They do not need to physically get involved and can instead pass any info to the police so that they can make the arrests.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a 44-year-old man was arrested in Loganberry Street and will face charges of damage to essential infrastructure.

