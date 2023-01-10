A 34-year-old Eastern Cape man was set to appear in court on Monday after he was allegedly found in possession of suspected stolen diesel and gas cylinders. “It is alleged that the Mount Road members received information of an illegal dispensary of diesel and gas,” said provincial police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

“At approximately 12pm on Friday, the member followed up on the information in Govan Mbeki Avenue, North End. “On arrival the members found 3 800 litres of diesel, 27 gas cylinders [various sizes] and three electrical pumps, with an estimated value of R200 000. “The suspect was unable to provide any proof of purchase, nor could he produce any permits to deal in diesel or filling of gas cylinders.

FOUND: Goods seized. “The premises were also visited by the fire department and arrangements were made to transport the property for safekeeping during the investigation.” Van Rensburg said the suspect was arrested on charges of possession of suspected stolen property. “More charges could be added as the investigation unfolds,” she added.