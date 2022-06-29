Freedom Park residents say their complaints of no electricity in their temporary homes have fallen on deaf ears while they fear things may be getting worse. Earlier this month, the City moved over 300 residents into temporary sink hokkies while houses are being built for the Ottery informal settlement, but since day one the community has had a number of issues including a lack of krag.

Susan Hansen says: “I have been living here in the hokkie for almost a month and there has never been electricity in my house. The people from the City come around here but they just check a few houses but most of us are still without electricity. “What is worse now is that when you touch the walls then you soema shock, that cannot be good.” NO KRAG: Inspecting electricity Community activist Keith Blake says he has been inundated with calls from the community while they also visit his Ottery home asking for help.

“I sent two letters to the City asking for help but nothing has happened. God forbid if there is a fire there in the area because they all live on top of each other, there are faulty cables and the walls are shocking them so a fire would be a major disaster.” In a statement, the City said: “The City of Cape Town attended to the electricity faults in temporary structures in Freedom Park and our teams were on site today, 23 June 2022, to check on any further issues. “Where new faults have been reported to us, our officials investigated and attended to them urgently.