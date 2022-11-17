A young mother from Klapmuts says police have failed her after her son’s alleged killer is still walking freely. Genevieve Demas, 20, says her two-year-old son Jean-Luke died after he was run over by a speeding car in February.

“It happened in front of the door, my son was playing on the pavement. He [the driver] was in a hurry and drove twice over my son’s head. “According to him he had to go do something urgent at church,” she explains. MOTHER: Genevieve Demas says it’s almost nine months later and cops have yet to take her statement.

“I went to the police station on several occasions and then the detective who is handling the case was never there. They also have my work address but they didn’t come.” The mother tells the Daily Voice her son’s alleged killer is showing no remorse. “His family attends the same church as mine, he never showed any remorse. He just said he thought it was a dog.”