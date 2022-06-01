A Heideveld man has been arrested while on the run for the rape of his stepdaughter. The suspect was alone at home with the one-year-old child when the incident happened.

At the time, the toddler’s mom was at Wynberg Maintenance Court and when she got home, she found out that her daughter had been sexually assaulted. “I could smell that she (soiled) herself when I changed her kimbie,” the mom explains. “What I saw was horrifying, there was something green, the doctor later explained to me that she had an infection and that it was pus coming out of her.

“I asked him what he did to my child and he said that he kicked her down there and I said OK then I am going to the hospital so she could be tested and he locked me in our Wendy house.” She says a few hours later, the suspect demanded money from her and left. “I went to alert my neighbours about what happened. I was informed by the police that he was arrested in Mitchells Plain.”

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi has confirmed that Nyanga Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are investigating a rape case registered on Monday at around 5pm. “The victim was referred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. “A 40-year-old man has been arrested by members of the Maitland Flying Squad in connection with the incident. The suspect will be detained on a charge of rape.