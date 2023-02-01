A 30-year-old man was arrested for verbally abusing his stepson in a voice recording that has gone viral on social media. The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor child, made his first appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

He was arrested on Tuesday and faces a charge of assault and the ill-treatment of a child in terms of the Children’s Act. The case was remanded. In the 10-minute voice recording, the man vloeks uit and screams at the child for apparently taking too long in the loo, and for leaving his shoes in the car.

The child is then ordered to hold his ears and go up and down as a form of punishment. The child tries to explain himself, but the man continues to call him an idiot and useless. It was Reaction Unit SA who lifted the lid on the abuse, reports IOL.

Director Prem Balram said they had been asked for help by a private security company in Gauteng. They had met with the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit to help the child, who was removed from the home and sent to his biological father. Last week, a clip of a Cape Town businessman allegedly assaulting his wife went viral.