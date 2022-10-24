A white first-year student at Stellenbosch University (SU) has been suspended from his residence, Eendrag, pending the outcome of an investigation, SU said. This after the allegedly dronk student peed on the clothing of two black students on Saturday.

SU management conveyed its deep concern regarding the irresponsible use of alcohol, on and around its campuses, after learning about the latest p!ssing skandaal. This is the third such incident at the university this year. SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen said once the management of the Eendrag residence was made aware of the incident involving the “severely intoxicated” student, they acted immediately and reported the incident.

MATIES spokesman: SU official Martin Viljoen “The implicated student was suspended from the residence on 22 October, 2022, pending the outcome of an investigation. The SU rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, will consider further action and decide on suspension from the university after consideration of the facts of the case,” Viljoen added. Last month, a student was suspended from the Helshoogte men’s residence after he allegedly urinated on himself while sitting on his roommate’s chair. Viljoen told IOL the Helshoogte investigation had been concluded and was now in the hands of the chairperson of the Central Disciplinary Committee.