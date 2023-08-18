The National Lottery Ithuba said one person won the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from the August 16 draw.
The person walks away with a staggering R32,785,982.10.
The winning ticket, with a wager amount of R40, was purchased at a retail store in Stellenbosch.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "Check your tickets because dreams do come true.
"At Ithuba we're dedicated to creating opportunities that change lives, and this win is a shining example of that commitment. Congratulations to the lucky winner."
This week, a 70-year-old pensioner bagged the Powerball jackpot of almost R50 million.
The pensioner said he was thrilled to have secured a future for his family.
The winner opted for R15 quick pick ticket via FNB banking app.
Ithuba reminded players that all tickets were valid for 365 days from the day of the draw.
In addition, all winnings over R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling. All winnings are tax-free.
IOL