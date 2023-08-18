The National Lottery Ithuba said one person won the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from the August 16 draw. The person walks away with a staggering R32,785,982.10.

The winning ticket, with a wager amount of R40, was purchased at a retail store in Stellenbosch. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "Check your tickets because dreams do come true. "At Ithuba we're dedicated to creating opportunities that change lives, and this win is a shining example of that commitment. Congratulations to the lucky winner."

This week, a 70-year-old pensioner bagged the Powerball jackpot of almost R50 million. The pensioner said he was thrilled to have secured a future for his family. The winner opted for R15 quick pick ticket via FNB banking app.