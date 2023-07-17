While the Mitchells Plain CPF has urged mense to forgive the Station Strangler, Norman “Afzal” Simons, the family of his victim Elroy van Rooyen are not happy about his release and want him to remain in jail. Speaking through a spokesperson at a community dialogue held at the Lentegeur Civic Centre on Sunday, the family said the decision by the Department of Correctional Services to release Simons on parole has shocked them to the core and they vehemently oppose it.

He is due to be released on parole on July 20 (Thursday) after serving 28 years behind bars for the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Elroy in 1994. GETTING out soon: Norman ‘Afzal’ Simons. File photo The former school teacher was also suspected of being the serial killer behind the discovery of the bodies of 21 other boys in shallow graves in Mitchells Plain between 1986 and 1994, but couldn’t be linked to the other murders. Last week, Daily Voice revealed that Simons would be living with his family in Parow, which sparked concern in the community, who said they had not been consulted.

On Sunday, DCS held a community dialogue with the victims’ families, residents and various stakeholders to provide more clarity about Simons’ parole. OPINION: Many Mitchells Plain people felt Simons served his time. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Zorah Motasi spoke on behalf of Elroy’s family, explaining what they have been going through since the announcement of the Simons’ release. “The family is not happy with the fact that the perpetrator will be released. We are not for it,” Zorah said.

She added that even though DCS approached the family, they did not feel like they were being consulted, merely informed, and that after all these years, they are still traumatised by Elroy’s death, especially his older brother Peter. VOICE: Zorah Motasi, centre, spoke for family. Picture: Leon Knipe “The pain and suffering everyone went through is still very much there. The government as a whole is failing us as a family,” Zorah said. “Unlike Norman Simons, the family was never catered for. To us, it’s like taking off a bandage from a wound you covered for 28 years and then you just expect that wound to be healed. Although the decision is taken, we oppose it.”

Simons’ parole conditions are that he is to remain under 24-hour house arrest, is restricted to the magisterial area and not allowed to leave unless an application is made, and it has to be on conditions of him having a medical condition, or life-threatening event. Simons will also not be allowed to speak to the media, unless a special application is made. He will be allowed eight day-and-night visits a month with supervision, and is expected to report to the DCS office to attend further programmes. He will also be restricted from being in the presence of children.

CLARITY: Correctional Services explain strict rules of parole. On Sunday, most attendees in the hall agreed with the Mitchells Plain CPF, who asked mense to give Simons a chance as he had served his sentence and there was no proof that he was involved in the other 21 murders. Chairperson Norman Jantjies, who was once a pupil of Simons, said the rehabilitation process must be allowed to take place. “He was a good teacher, even in prison he would use his spare time to teach wardens computer skills,” Jantjies said.