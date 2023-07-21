The Station Strangler managed to evade the media at Drakenstein Prison and at the Bellville parole office upon his much-awaited release early yesterday morning. The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that they will not be releasing an updated identikit or photo of Norman Afzal Simons.

This comes after residents of Parow requested a picture of Simons, who moved into the community on Thursday. Various identikits of Station Strangler. File photo Simons, 56, was freed on parole after spending 28 years behind bars for the kidnapping and murder of Elroy van Rooyen, 10. He was escorted undetected out of the Drakenstein Prison, a low-security facility between Paarl and Franschhoek, at around 7am on Thursday, according to DCS, and thereafter taken to the Bellville Community Corrections Office, where journalists had camped out in vain, hoping to catch a glimpse of the notorious killer.

The former school teacher was also suspected of killing 21 other boys whose bodies were found in shallow graves in Mitchells Plain between 1986 and 1994, but could never be linked to these murders. FREE: Simons was escorted out of Drakenstein Prison on Thursday. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) DCS confirmed to the Daily Voice that Simons was officially released on lifelong parole, and will be living with his cousin in Parow. The department assures that while no updated identikit will be made available, Community Corrections will administer the visits to the parolee.

DCS spokesperson Candice van Reenen says any concerns by residents may be directed to the Bellville Community Corrections office on 082 804 2993. Parow Community Policing Forum Chairperson Shakir Smith says even though the community prefers an identikit to be made available, it is a double-edged sword. “Personally I don’t think everyone should know what he looks like. This is also to protect the community because we know that there are also people who are still very upset and who might take the law into their own hands.

“How many parolees are currently living between us that we do not know because their faces aren’t known to us? “I do however believe safety structures, especially chairpersons, should be able to see a recent photo of him because they also need to do their duties to serve the community and to assist where needed,” Smith says. South African Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen agrees with Smith, urging people to remember that parole isn’t a right, but a privilege, that follows very strict protocols.

He says Simons’ release can also act as a catalyst for solving the murders of the 21 other victims. RELEASED: Norman Afzal Simons, 56. File photo “I want to ask the community to respect the process. There are families who still need closure and this has brought attention to reopen those cases,” Nissen says. Simons’ parole conditions are that he is to remain under 24-hour house arrest, is restricted to the magisterial area and not allowed to leave unless an application is made, and it has to be on conditions of him having a medical condition, or life-threatening event.