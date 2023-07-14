Crime-fighters are demanding that the notorious Station Strangler apologise to Mitchells Plain residents if he wants to be reintegrated into society after his release. This comes amid plans by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to host a mass public meeting in Mitchells Plain this weekend to discuss the details of the release of Norman “Afzal” Simons on parole.

This week, the Daily Voice revealed that meetings were recently held with various stakeholders, where they were told that the release date had been set for July 20, and that Simons was expected to live with his family in Parow. CAUSING PANIC, FEAR: Norman ‘Afzal’ Simons, left, is due for parole. File photo: Leon Muller Chairperson Norman Jantjies confirmed that the Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum (CPF) had been present at that meeting and that DCS will host a public meeting at the Lentegeur Civic Centre at 2pm on Sunday to discuss further details. “We were at the meeting where they discussed his release last week,” Jantjies told Daily Voice.

“At this stage there are many questions and concerns and we cannot gauge the community’s response as yet, and this is why it is important for them to come out and listen to what the department has to say on Sunday and communicate their concerns.” CONCERNED: Mitchells Plain CPF chairperson Norman Jantjies. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency(ANA) Simons was suspected of being a serial killer after the bodies of 22 boys were found in shallow graves in Mitchells Plain between 1986 and 1994. He was only convicted for the kidnapping and murder of one boy, 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen, in 1995.

He was sentenced to 25 years for murder and 10 years for kidnapping. His sentence was increased to life after a failed appeal bid. He has currently served 28 years behind bars. Jantjies, who helped search for the bodies of missing boys nearly 30 years ago, said many residents are reliving the terror and trauma of that time. “The younger generation may not have any recollection but the adults who were at school at the time of the Station Strangler are now reliving the fear of their school days when they were instructed to walk in groups as the killings were taking place,” he explains.

Jantjies said the CPF doesn’t anticipate violence from Mitchells Plain residents but believes Simons must apologise. “We cannot talk about rehabilitation because there has never been a confession, not even for the one case he was convicted on. “Norman should come and ask the community for forgiveness for the fear they lived in if he wants to be reintegrated into the community,” he adds.

The Parow CPF declined to comment on his release. Parow ward councillor Franchesca Walker added: that they are understandably concerned: “Since the news broke, it is clear that the Parow community is upset that they were not consulted. “There is fear about where in Parow he will stay and there are questions about his rehabilitation. How do parents know that he will not re-offend? These are legitimate concerns.”