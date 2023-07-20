The Station Strangler is set to walk out of prison on Wednesday after serving 28 years of his life sentence for the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Elroy Van Rooyen in 1994. Norman “Afzal” Simons, a former school teacher, was also suspected of being the serial killer behind the discovery of the bodies of 21 other boys in shallow graves in Mitchells Plain between 1986 and 1994, but couldn’t be linked to these murders.

Simons is set to live at the home of his cousin in Parow – at a street address not disclosed to the public, a decision which has left residents up in arms. According to the Department of Correctional Service, Simons will be joining 22 other parolees, including “high risk” parolees who live in the Parow area. ENGAGE: Correctional Services informed Mitchells Plain mense. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) Residents say they have the right to know what he looks like now, despite the fact that he will be under 24-hour house arrest for the rest of his life.

On Tuesday night, the Parow community held a meeting with DCS and other stakeholders at the local civic centre where mense expressed their concerns of having Simons in their midst. Peter Cloete, chairperson of the Parow Crime Fighters (Pacrif), says many participants felt that it wasn’t so much a dialogue as an information session, as Simons’ release was a done deal. “I can understand why the community is frustrated, because they feel it was just thrown at them,” Cloete says.

WORRY: Parow residents want to know where he’s staying. Parow Community Policing Forum chairperson Shakir Smith says people were left frustrated but points out that Simons will be closely watched. “Some of the questions were valid, like the issue around what he looks like now, so that we can be alert, but other questions like his new address will never have an answer. “I too understand the concerns for our children and the community at large, but we also have to remember if he just steps one foot wrong, he's going back to jail,” Smith says.

Parow ward councillor Franchesca Walker says mense are upset as they were not consulted about Simons or the other parolees. Resident Eugene Pietersen says: “I don’t have complete faith in the judiciary system. None of the officials here will be there when he will be amongst us and our kids.” Simons’ parole conditions include staying under 24-hour house arrest, and he will not be allowed to leave the municipal area unless an application is made on condition of him having either a medical condition, or life-threatening event.

He will also not be allowed to speak to the media. He will be allowed eight day-and-night visits a month with supervision, and is expected to report to the DCS office to attend further rehab programmes. He will also be restricted from being in the presence of children.