THE State has objected to the introduction of audio evidence by alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack at the Western Cape High Court. Court proceedings in the underworld trial were again hamstrung on Monday as audio file believed to include Modack and police officials came under scrutiny by the State and Judge Robert Henney.

The man accused of allegedly being behind the hit on slain Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was expected to haal uit en wys, but this was blocked as the State claimed the evidence was irrelevant to the trial. Modack along with 15 others after facing over 100 criminal charges in the trial centred on the death of Kinnear. Modack returned to the witness box to continue his testimony where he was expected to explain the audio files to the court.

Addressing the court yesterday, Advocate Bash Sibda said he was set to play a host of recordings but he had been informed the State would object. State prosecutor Advocate Greg Wolmarans said they had been placed in possession of the recordings on Monday morning between Modack and two individuals known only as Johnson and Spencer. Wolmarans slammed Modack’s lawyer saying the recordings had no evidentiary value and claimed the State had suspicions that documents also presented to them had been manipulated. He said if Modack claimed he had proof against former top cops such as Jeremy Veary and Andre Lincoln, his legal team should bring an application to have the witnesses recalled.