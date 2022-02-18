The state’s case in the ongoing murder trial of an elderly Ottery couple who were strangled to death in their home was dealt a blow yesterday when questions around the tampering of witnesses were raised.

This emerged yesterday as the couple’s gardener, Gcinlelitha Ngcobelothe, and his co accused Lwazi Ntsibantsiba returned to the Western Cape High Court.

The duo were arrested after Rugaya and Riedewaan Addinall, both aged 82, were found murdered on 5 January 2019.

Cops arrested the duo from Delft and they were charged with two counts of murder and one charge of aggravated robbery.

According to the indictment, Ngcobelothe had allegedly taken his friend to the elderly couple’s house and had planned to rob them.

It states that the duo tied ligatures around the necks of the victims and forced rat poison pellets into Rugaya’s mouth.

During cross-examination of the investigating officer, Advocate Mohammed Sibda, questioned why the police went to question defence witnesses.

QUESTIONS: Advocate Mohammed Sibda

Sibda revealed that another employer of Ngcobelothe, who was set to take the stand in his defence, was allegedly visited by cops in December and told her he is a “dangerous man” and she should rid herself of him.

He further stated that the officer had told the woman that the court had sent him to make enquiries and that this was unethical as judges do not give such instructions.

The cop, however, told the court that he did not know she was a defence witness.

“She was not on the list of state witnesses and it was not made known to me that she was a defence witness,” the officer said.

“I assumed she was a state witness and said I was sent by the state prosecutor. If I had known she was a defence witness, I would have not gone to her.”

