The stars have aligned for matriculant Jerusha Armoed, 18, from Villiersdorp, who is well on her way to study teaching at Stellenbosch University. The teen came out tops in the matric exams with six distinctions despite her traumatic childhood.

She had witnessed the horrific death of her mom at the hands of her dad at the age of three and was raised by her ouma, who sadly also passed away in 2021. “I was accepted by UCT and Stellenbosch University. “I chose Stellenbosch because it’s closer to home and the course I will be doing is a BEd Foundation phase in teaching, but I might change it when I get there because I don’t want to teach primary school, I want to be a high school teacher,” the excited meisie said.

“I have also been accepted for the student accommodation, I need to be at campus on Wednesday and I am unprepared. “I’m struggling because I need a few things for my dorm and finances are a bit tight at home. “I have been up and down for any donations and my uncle is trying his best to assist, but I pray God will make a way by next week.

“NSFAS will be funding my studies; however, I need basic things once I get there that we don’t have like bedding, curtains, a bar fridge, things like that,” Jerusha added. After her grandmother died two years ago, she went to live with her proud uncle ‘Dappies’. He said: “I managed to buy her a microwave but she needs appliances like a kettle, a washing basket, those sort of things.