Fears of an all-out gang war in Cape Town are rife after the cousin of alleged 28s gang boss, Ralph Stanfield, was murdered in broad daylight outside his Valhalla Park home on Saturday. A large crowd gathered in Angela Road shortly after 1pm as mense tried to get a glimpse of the body of Mogamat Noor Stanfield, 41, the alleged leader of The Firm gang.

A source tells the Daily Voice: “Noor is the cousin of Ralph and the son of Colin Stanfield. TARGET: Mogamat Noor Stanfield was the alleged leader of The Firm gang. Picture supplied “This is very shocking because they came right up to his house and shot him as he got out of his red VW [Golf] GTI. “Noor was very sick and had suffered from renal failure and had been receiving dialysis for some time.

“Next to Ralph, he is one of the most high-ranking members and the only other person who would have outranked him is Bal [Johannes Abrahams]. “He had houses in Valhalla Park and Beacon Valley. Killing him in front of his house is definitely making a statement because they went into the heart of The Firm’s turf.” Police confirmed a 39-year old man was shot and wounded in the same incident.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, says cases of murder and attempted murder are under investigation. Twigg says: “The 41-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment. “The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation.” SHOCKING: Police cordon off Angela Road, Valhalla Park Pictures supplied The killing of Noor comes just a week after Ralph and his wife, Nicole Johnson, were denied bail at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. The duo appeared alongside “Bal” Abrahams, Denver Booysen and Jose Brand on various charges, involving a former employee who allegedly stole over R1 million from Ralph and Johnson.

The couple were arrested in their larney Constantia home last month. During the bail hearings, it was revealed that the former employee, who is now a state witness, had not arrived at work on November 24, 2022 after a tip-off that Ralph had planned to “kill him”. The witness then went into hiding.

According to the state’s case, Ralph and Johnson embarked on a “witchhunt” and even threatened the father of the witness, and took his girlfriend’s car. Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson. File photo: Brendan Magaar The state alleges that in September, Brand attempted to kill the witness at a garage in Brooklyn, but he survived. The couple remain in the mang, while the trial been has been postponed to February 5. Noor is the third dikding of The Firm gang to be murdered this year.

In March, gang members in Valhalla Park declared war on social media after Ralph’s cousin, Simon Stanfield, was killed in Delft on March 13. Klein Simon” was found slumped behind the wheel of his car on the corner of Symphony Way and Hindle Road. It is believed the shooters were driving a white Ford Ikon and fired over 20 skote at his head.