Manenberg residents got a skrik on Saturday night when the son of slain gang boss Rashied Staggie was shot and killed in an alleged gang hit. Residents living near Beatrix Court say the gunmen targeted Abdullah “Dulla” Boonzaaier, 34, as he stood in the council court during load shedding.

Videos and photos show Dulla lying in a pool of blood after he was apparently shot in the head, as an aunty is heard praying over his body. DEAD: Abdullah Boonzaaier, 34 Police spokesperson colonel Andre Traut confirms: “A 34-year-old man was shot and killed in Beatrix Court, Manenberg, by an unknown suspect in what we believe was a gang-related incident. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by police and the suspect is yet to be apprehended.”

According to various Daily Voice sources, Dulla’s murder has sparked widespread speculation in the underworld as he had allegedly been the target of many Cape Flats gangs. In February this year, he was exposed as a leading figure in the Fancy Boys gang after he was gevang for allegedly extorting tow-truck drivers in Woodstock. Dulla and his co-accused Waleed Adams, 38, were busted in Goodwood after allegedly holding up a tow-truck driver and his meisie at gunpoint and going on a joyride in Cape Town.

SCENE: The 34-year-old skollie was shot dead in Beatrix Court in Manenberg on Saturday Meanwhile, sources claim that gang bosses did not respect Dulla as he had “a problematic relationship” with his father. “Dulla was wanted by a lot of gangs because he was known as a piemper and a police informer,” says the source. “He never had a good relationship with Staggie and on the night Staggie was killed, he was having a party at his mother’s house when he was questioned by AGU.”

Rashied Staggie died in a hail of bullets in December 2019 in front of his Salt River home. Former Hard Livings gang leader Rashied Staggie. File photo The source continues: “Dulla was first a member of the HLs [Hard Livings] but then he mos went to koppel with the 28s and the Terrible Josters like Jaggers and changed his gang name in Woodstock to the Terrible HLs.” Other sources say after falling out with the Terrible Josters, Dulla jumped kamp to the Fancy Boys and pictures circulating in the underworld show him proudly showing off his “FBS” tjappie.