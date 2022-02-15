Abdullah “Dulla” Boonzaaier, the son of slain Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie, is set to take the stand in his own defence when he continues with his bail hearing next week.

This was revealed at the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Monday where Boonzaaier, 33, along with his co-accused Waleed Adams, 38, face charges of extortion and kidnapping.

The duo were busted in Goodwood last week after allegedly kidnapping a tow truck driver and his girlfriend and holding them at gunpoint.

A Daily Voice source has revealed that Dulla had joined the Fancy Boys gang and has allegedly been extorting small businesses across Cape Town.

BUSTED: Arrested for extortion. Picture supplied

The source says on 4 February Dulla and Adams held a tow truck driver and his girlfriend at gunpoint and demanded the driver contact the owner of the company, saying he should pay them R15 000 or they would kill the driver and his girlfriend and set the tow truck alight.

But when the driver could not get hold of his boss, they were allegedly held hostage and taken on a joyride across Cape Town.

They allegedly forced the driver to drive to Manenberg where they dropped off Dulla’s girlfriend and child at GrandWest Casino but were later busted along Viking Way.

The duo returned to court yesterday where their lawyer told the Magistrate that Dulla will be taking the stand during his bail hearing.

The case was postponed to 21 February when both of them are expected to tell the court why they deserve to be out on bail.

They were sent back to Pollsmoor Prison.

