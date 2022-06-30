Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 2pm until midnight on Thursday, South African power and utility company, Eskom said. “Due to the continued unlawful strike Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented at 2pm until midnight. Stage 6 will again be implemented from 5am until midnight on Friday,” Eskom said on Twitter.

From midnight on Friday, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until 5am. Eskom said stage 6 load shedding would be implemented on Friday, from 5am until midnight and a continuous “minimum” of stage 4 load shedding would operate continuously over the weekend. #PowerAlert1



midnight. Stage 6 will again be implemented from 05:00 until midnight on Friday. pic.twitter.com/skHlIYxC1k — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 30, 2022 Eskom said it was difficult to conduct routine maintenance as many employees were absent, while some employees were intimidated during the recent protest that ensued over the stalled wage negotiations.

It said 3 161 megawatts were on planned maintenance while a further 17 467MW was unavailable due to breakdowns. “Due to the unlawful and unprotected strike which has caused widespread disruption to Eskom’s power plant, Eskom is still unavailable to return some generators to service. “Eskom is compelled to take this unprecedented step to conserve emergency generation capacity to safeguard the power system. There remains a risk that the stage of load shedding may have to change at any time depending on the state of the plant,” Eskom said.

The protest reportedly began on June 22 and has escalated since then. Talks between Eskom and Unions came to a halt after the 5.3% increase which Eskom offered was rejected but reports state that an agreement may have been reached at 7%. Yesterday, the National Union of Metalworkers South Africa said that it would be meeting Eskom to discuss the 7% increase.