There after stage 5 load shedding will be implemented between 4pm to midnight until Wednesday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said: “Changes in the stages of load shedding will be more erratic due to the absence of the buffer that is normally provided by the diesel generation capacity between generating unit breakdowns.

“Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any changes.”

Eskom said the increased implementation of load shedding is mainly due to the high levels of breakdowns and the depleted generation reserves.