South Africans should brace for more loadshedding this week as a wildcat strike at Eskom power stations continues unabated.
According to Eskom, the unlawful industrial action at various power stations has impacted planned maintenance and repairs, and at some stations the full complement of workers have not reported for duty.
“As a result, Stage 4 loadshedding will regretfully continue to be implemented at 05:00 in the morning (Monday) until Wednesday,” the power utility said.
Eskom said it was taking precautionary measures to conserve generation capacity and safeguard the plants from damage.