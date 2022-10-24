Eskom bumped up load shedding from Stage 3 to Stage 4 on Sunday due to generation unit failures at Duvha, Kriel and Medupi power stations. Load shedding will now vary between stages 4 and 3 until Wednesday morning.

Monday, Stage 3 will be in effect until 4pm, and then increase to Stage 4 until 5am on Tuesday morning. Eskom will then implement Stage 3 until 4pm on Tuesday, again increasing to Stage 4 until 5am on Wednesday. “The emergency generation reserves are almost depleted, both the diesel and pumped storage-dam levels,” Eskom said.