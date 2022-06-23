Eskom this week implemented load shedding following system constraints, however, this time the extension is as a result of the breakdown of four generation units.

Eskom says Stage 2 load shedding is expected to continue until Sunday.

“Starting tomorrow until Sunday night, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until midnight.

“There is a likelihood that the stage of load shedding might need to be increased during the evening peaks,” said spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Mantshantsha said Eskom currently has 3 630MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 277MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.