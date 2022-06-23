Eskom says Stage 2 load shedding is expected to continue until Sunday.
Eskom this week implemented load shedding following system constraints, however, this time the extension is as a result of the breakdown of four generation units.
“Starting tomorrow until Sunday night, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until midnight.
“There is a likelihood that the stage of load shedding might need to be increased during the evening peaks,” said spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
Mantshantsha said Eskom currently has 3 630MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 277MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.
He said there was an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks and urged people to use power sparingly especially between 5am and 10am in the mornings and 4pm to 10pm at night.