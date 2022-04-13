Eskom says mense must brace themselves for more rolling blackouts this week as it battles to improve generation capacity.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter further warned that flooding in KwaZulu-Natal continues to ravage critical infrastructure, affecting the entire country.

The power utility on Tuesday announced it would be implementing Stage 2 load shedding until 5am this morning.

“Eskom regrets to inform the public that Stage 2 load shedding will again be implemented from 5pm this evening,” it said yesterday.

With the Easter long weekend coming up, Eskom also asked South Africans to brace themselves for possible load shedding throughout the week.

“Eskom would like to inform the public that this constrained supply situation will persist throughout the week, with the possibility that more load shedding is likely to be implemented should the generation capacity deteriorate further,” it said.

Addressing the media, De Ruyter said things were “very dynamic” as they were dealing with an emergency situation in KwaZulu-Natal.

WARNED: De Ruyter

At least 20 people have died and scores more are missing as heavy rains continue to lash the province.

De Ruyter said they had to wait for flood waters to subside before their teams could assess and start restoring supply of electricity while debris has flowed into the turbines in Drakensberg.

“We have to also be extremely careful with our staff and ensure that water and electricity do not mix,” De Ruyter added.

The City of Cape Town meanwhile is juggling between various stages of load shedding to protect its customers.

[email protected]