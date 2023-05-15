South Africans should brace themselves for the possibility of being plunged into the worst darkness ever since the start of loadshedding, as up to stage 16 – meaning 32 hours of power cuts – is anticipated to avert the total collapse of the grid owing to mounting demand.

A document titled “voluntary” NRS048-9 edition 3, which would allow Eskom to implement load shedding beyond stage 8, is currently being finalised by the National Regulatory Services Association of SA, a voluntary association assisting with regulating load shedding.