South Africans should brace themselves for the possibility of being plunged into the worst darkness ever since the start of loadshedding, as up to stage 16 – meaning 32 hours of power cuts – is anticipated to avert the total collapse of the grid owing to mounting demand.
A document titled “voluntary” NRS048-9 edition 3, which would allow Eskom to implement load shedding beyond stage 8, is currently being finalised by the National Regulatory Services Association of SA, a voluntary association assisting with regulating load shedding.
Confirming the document, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said its guidelines would be implemented only if there were unforeseen emergencies threatening to collapse the grid, something that might be possible during winter.