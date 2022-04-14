City of Cape Town customers will be on Stage 1 load shedding after Eskom announced Stage 2 load shedding would be in effect until Friday morning.

Eskom moved to Stage 2 load shedding overnight due to further unit failures and continued delays to return units to service.

“The extension of load shedding is caused by the failure of additional units and the continued shortage of generation capacity due to delays in returning to service three generating units at Camden Power Station and two generating units at Tutuka Power Station.

“Overnight, a generation unit each at Medupi, Matla, Kendal and Komati power stations failed while 240MW of power imports from Mozambique was interrupted, exacerbating the supply constraints,” Eskom said.

Eskom said that three generation units were returned to service at Matla, Grootvlei and Camden power stations but that they currently have 5379MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 827MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns.

“The extension of the load shedding is required to preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves in an attempt to limit the stage of load shedding.

“Eskom would like to inform the public that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require further load shedding,” they said.

The City said its customers would be on Stage 1 during the day, and on Stage 2 between 10pm and 5am.

