Security staff operating near the railway in Brackenfell have been left emotionally scarred after making the gruesome discovery of a decapitated baby’s head on Saturday night. Members of Titanium Securitas were called out to the railway line near Everite Bridge in Brackenfell at about 9.25pm.

“We got the call from residents saying a baby’s head was laying near the railway line but they did not see who put it there,” said a staff member who was on duty that night. “When we arrived on the scene, we approached the area where the caller stated and found the head wrapped in cloth while there were no signs of any of the other body parts. “We can not say if it was a boy or girl while we all felt sick to our stomachs that somebody could have done something like this.”

He said a search was conducted to try and find the rest of the babatjie but there was nothing, not even blood. “Whatever happened to the baby took place somewhere else and they just came to dump the head here.” A statement by the security company confirmed their medical response team was called out to the scene in Brackenfell.