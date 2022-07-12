A group of squatters who have been occupying land in District Six says the City of Cape Town has forgotten about them, after one of them passed away last week. The group, who moved onto the land last year, are now asking “how many people should die before the City will assist?”

They’ve been living in makeshift structures opposite the CPUT campus since March 2021. About 20 families remain while many have left due to the cold and rainy weather, says Muneerah Petersen. Some live in small wooden structures and others in tents.

NO BASIC SERVICES: 20 families in area. Picture: Marsha Dean When the group arrived in District Six last year, they begged the City for help. Many had been evicted because they could no longer afford rent as many had lost their jobs due to the pandemic. “We have been here since March last year, we came for a peaceful march to Parliament as we wanted answers for houses,” says Muneerah.

“We were told by Malusi Booi to wait here and we are still here, we have no answers or a way forward. “I have been on the housing waiting list for 20 years, I lived in a Wendy house in Mitchells Plain but after my husband lost his job, we could not afford rent and had to leave. We have nowhere to go.” She says they have no access to basic needs such as clean running water or toilet facilities and are often confronted by Metro Police who come to break down their structures.

“They even chase away people who bring us warm food,” says an upset Muneerah. An emotional Shirley Mathese, 60, says her sister Charmaine Louw, who passed away last Wednesday, was healthy until they came to live on the open field in District Six. She says Charmaine leaves behind her 33-year-old special needs daughter, Abigail Davids.

SUFFERING: Kariema Damons, Toufieqa Dass, Shirley Mathese. Picture: Marsha Dean “She had difficulty breathing but I suspect it was from the cold because my sister was happy-go-lucky and never sick. We are not straatmense, we come from decent homes,” says Shirley. “It has been very tough but I have been waiting for a house for 42 years. We cannot stay with our children here as there are rats the size of cats,” she adds with a shudder. Riedewaan Henry says he makes a fire every night and then places the hot coals inside his structure to keep them warm.

“I know it is very dangerous and can cause lung infection, but what can we do, it feels like a deep freezer inside,” he says. NO BASIC SERVICES: 20 families in area. Picture: Marsha Dean Councillor Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, says the residents cannot stay. “The area in question is unfortunately occupied through an unlawful occupation of land, which is illegal.