The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate, as part of its routine maintenance programme, will be doing repairs and replacing plumbing infrastructure at the spring in Main Road, Newlands.

As a result, this facility will be temporarily inaccessible to the public from 9am until 4pm as the spring water flow will be diverted during this period.

The Newlands Spring in Main Road is one of the most frequently visited springs in Cape Town with people coming from all over the city to collect their supply of spring water.

The facility is open daily from as early as 5am in the morning until 11pm at night to provide sufficient access to consumers of this water source.