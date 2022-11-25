A group of Hanover Park seniors were spoiled with an early Christmas lunch yesterday at Crystal High thanks to the Fairy Godmother Senior Club, operated by veteran drag queen Sandra Dee. Spreading the holiday cheer, Sandra, 64, who also celebrates 50 years on the drag scene this year as Cape Town’s oldest drag queen, said she has been doing this for the past seven years.

QUEEN WITH A GOOD HEART: Sandra Dee “My senior Christmas lunch is compulsory for me every year. I do this in honour of my late grandmother,” she explained. “I love the seniors very much and this has always been my dream since I was young and now it’s a reality. “Sometimes it is so hard to go out for donations as a gay person but everything I am doing today was donated to me, because of my seniors I am very lucky.”

The ou mensies enjoyed a lekker three-course meal. For starters they had halfmoons, pumpkin fritters, pizza and bran carrot muffins with coffee and tea. QUITE A SPREAD: Mense were treated to three-course dite The main was a delicious gem squash filled with corn and carrots, corned meat, roast potatoes, chicken with roasted orange slices, savoury rice and beetroot apple salad. For dessert, they were served with a mouthwatering berry fridge tart. “I gave my Christmas lunch early because my seniors want to go on holiday in December.