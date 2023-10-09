With the school holidays in full swing, the Pacificador Football Club in Happy Valley is keeping kids occupied with netball and soccer but says they need equipment. Coach Sibusiso Mbotshwa says they have 75 players but only two balls: “The challenges our youth are facing is being involved in drugs which leads to crime and things they are not supposed to be doing because they are exposed to peer pressure.

“Therefore we took on this initiative to take them off the streets and keep them busy with activities to help shape their future. “The biggest challenge is that some families are unemployed and can’t afford to provide their kids with food, much less soccer boots.” The club has five age divisions. The Under-12 and U18 soccer teams recently joined the league at Stellenbosch, however the youngsters need R30 every Saturday for transport.

The club is in need of soccer balls, kits, jerseys and training equipment and are appealing for any donations or sponsorships. "We just have one ball which we share for all the kids so the netball girls use one ball for all the age divisions and the same goes for the soccer teams. “We had to create one hour sessions for all the teams, so that everyone has a chance to play.”