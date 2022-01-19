An alleged speeding motorist was arrested after he ploughed into eleven children in Eerste River on Monday.

The laaities were sitting under a tree on the pavement in Corntail Street when the bakkie, swerving to avoid a person on a bike, rammed into them.

A woman whose grandchild was injured says she was in the house when she heard her granddaughter’s screams.

“I rushed out to look and saw that she was trapped under the car.

“There were two of them under the car.

“The driver was still running to the other children but he didn’t realise that there were kids underneath.

“We know the driver, he is a shop owner, we have lived with him for many years and that is why I refused to tell you my name because he is my neighbour.”

It is alleged the man was speeding and the ouma says that they have been complaining to the councillor about speeding cars on that road.

“They drive like they are on the N2 and we had warned them that this could happen,” she says.

“I hope that they will act on our request.”

Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman Deanna February says they received the call for assistance at 12.47pm and four ambulances were dispatched.

She says all the children sustained minor injuries and were transported to three nearby hospitals.

Police spokesman FC van Wyk says they are investigating a reckless and negligent driving case after the children aged between eight and 14 were injured.

“The circumstances are under investigation,” he adds.

“A 38-year-old foreign national was arrested and will appear at Blue Downs Court today on the mentioned charges.”

